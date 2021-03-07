Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at $1,806,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 114.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,749.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $62.05 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays cut Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

