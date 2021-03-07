BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Holdings Increased by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,768 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises 1.2% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 463,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBL stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.17. 2,961,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,434. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

