BetterBetting Price Up 153.9% Over Last 7 Days (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $680,476.70 and approximately $547.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded 153.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.49 or 0.00773319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00043537 BTC.

BetterBetting Token Profile

BetterBetting (BETR) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

