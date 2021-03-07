Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $66,000 Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 449,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $37.75.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

