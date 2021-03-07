Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $99.13 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average is $90.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JACK. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.