Bessemer Group Inc. Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Willdan Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Willdan Group by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Willdan Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $545.14 million, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

