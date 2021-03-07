Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 401 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after buying an additional 1,518,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after buying an additional 431,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after buying an additional 424,904 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,679,000 after acquiring an additional 204,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,245.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 203,842 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

