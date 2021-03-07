Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the January 28th total of 212,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

BELFB stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.06 million, a P/E ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 1.49. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.