BCK Capital Management LP Takes $625,000 Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HMS by 62.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HMS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of HMSY opened at $36.76 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. HMS’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.