BCK Capital Management LP Takes $2.13 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. NortonLifeLock makes up 1.7% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,224 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 121.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

