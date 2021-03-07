BCK Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,000 RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,263,000 after buying an additional 1,715,134 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,754,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,102,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,909,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 879,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,752,000 after buying an additional 74,142 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Shares of RP opened at $86.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99. RealPage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

