Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BAYRY. Nord/LB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

