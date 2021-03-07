Barrington Research Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Barrington Research cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.44). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNK. Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 470.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

