Barrington Research Comments on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

