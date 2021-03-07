Barclays Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $230.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

AMGN stock opened at $227.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.03. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

