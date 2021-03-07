Barclays Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $230.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.
AMGN stock opened at $227.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.03. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.
