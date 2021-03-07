BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 976.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in BankUnited by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 8.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BankUnited by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

