Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $72.14 Million Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of The Timken worth $72,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

TKR opened at $80.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $68.68.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

