Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $71,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,667,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after buying an additional 99,107 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,565,108.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,821. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $129.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average of $114.39. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.