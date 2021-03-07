Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $67,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTAB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,998,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

