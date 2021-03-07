Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 348,892 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,704,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of News worth $66,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of News by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in News by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NWSA stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.