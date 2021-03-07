Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $68,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

