Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $8.95 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

