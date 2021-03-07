Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bally’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -138.53 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

