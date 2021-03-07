Badger DAO Market Cap Reaches $352.34 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $352.34 million and $36.05 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $47.17 or 0.00094404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00465276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00076539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00081150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00456165 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,469,023 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

Badger DAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

