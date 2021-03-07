B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $10.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

BTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,411,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in B2Gold by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.