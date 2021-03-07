B. Riley Raises The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $27.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price raised by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Gap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in The Gap by 14.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Gap by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Gap by 182.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in The Gap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

