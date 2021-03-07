B. Riley Raises Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $9.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $417.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

