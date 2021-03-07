B. Riley Comments on MediciNova, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MediciNova in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for MediciNova’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $5.43 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the third quarter worth $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MediciNova by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MediciNova by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.