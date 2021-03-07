B. Riley Boosts Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target to $2.50

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

CHS opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $280.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

