Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Raised to $66.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.56.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

AXNX stock opened at $56.56 on Thursday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $798,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,470.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $129,502.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,542.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,195. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.