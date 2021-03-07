Aviva PLC Sells 13,909 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,909 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 78,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 346,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

VIV stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.25. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

VIV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

