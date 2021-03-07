Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after buying an additional 554,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DELL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

