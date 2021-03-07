Aviva PLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth $150,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

FTS stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

