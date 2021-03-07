Aviva PLC Decreases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.67. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.