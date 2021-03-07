Aviva PLC Buys 1,173 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW opened at $399.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.69.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

