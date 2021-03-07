Aviva PLC Boosts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.85 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.