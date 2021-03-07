Aviva PLC Boosts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,945 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

