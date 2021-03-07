AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,313,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCEL traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. 437,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,471. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. On average, analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.