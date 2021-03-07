Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ASM stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $109.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

