Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.60

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.60 and traded as high as C$1.64. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 3,899 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Avante Logixx from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

