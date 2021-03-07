Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 647,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of AGR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. 790,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $63,187,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,719.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,497,000 after buying an additional 870,823 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Avangrid by 1,505.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,417 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,499,000 after acquiring an additional 309,282 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in Avangrid by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

