Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $449.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.