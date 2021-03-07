Auxano Advisors LLC Has $10.38 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 6.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $597.95 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $798.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,323 shares of company stock worth $87,589,295. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

