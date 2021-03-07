AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.15

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.15 and last traded at $83.91, with a volume of 25818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.
AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.
In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,984 shares of company stock valued at $18,044,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,569,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 160.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.