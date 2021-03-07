AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.15

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.15 and last traded at $83.91, with a volume of 25818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,984 shares of company stock valued at $18,044,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,569,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 160.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

