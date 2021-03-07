AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$896.57 million and a P/E ratio of -18.91.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

