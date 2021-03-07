Aurora (AOA) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.86 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Aurora has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $23.86 million and $890,552.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.78 or 0.00780085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041778 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,832,871,317 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

