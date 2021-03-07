AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,462,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,904,662 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $70,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

