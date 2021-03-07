Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $39.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUB. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

