Athos Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Athos Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products makes up 2.8% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $8,708,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 898,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,656,000 after buying an additional 514,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,408 shares of company stock worth $652,083. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,064. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

