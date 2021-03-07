Athos Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter valued at $1,658,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter valued at $837,000.

AEA-Bridges Impact stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 370,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,638. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with a business or entity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

